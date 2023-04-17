ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve got some documents to destroy, we have the event for you.
The Better Business Bureau will be celebrating Earth Day with Secure Your ID shredding event.
Attendees are asked to bring their paper documents with sensitive information to shred for free. A maximum of two garbage bags will be allowed for destruction.
Story continues below:
- Crime: 2 New Mexico teens face methamphetamine trafficking charges in North Carolina
- Local Sports: Behind the scenes look at New Mexico United’s opening home game night
- New Mexico: Recreational areas, roads in Jemez Ranger District closed due to flood issues
- Albuquerque: Wells Park expansion project gains steam
You can also safely recycle your old electronics, like computers or phones.
The event will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, at Black Dog Shredding on the east side.