Battling Bots League coming to Electric Playhouse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Transport yourself into an alternate reality where you will go head-to-head with friends and foes in a first-of-its-kind battling bots robots league that is complete with game-playing arenas and Electric Playhouse’s signature dining experience.

Dr. Shelly Gruenig, CEO of Be Greater Than Average explains the details of the league and how it will work. The Battling Bots League is an augmented-reality game-playing experience for kids, adults, and the whole family.

The league works by participants picking and accessorizing your robot. You can then square off in matches against competitors and their bots.

Teams that participate each week during the four-week inaugural season will have more opportunities to win. The season will close with a final event where the teams at the top of the leaderboard in each category getting the chance to win the overall competition.

After you finish competing, each team has the chance to explore other immersive experiences and test-drive super robots. If you’re not ready to battle, spectators can support and cheer on their favorite teams while in an immersive dining experience.

Spacing is limited and due to COVID-19, the leagues will start and proceed while adhering to public health orders. For more information on leagues and additional details, sign up for the waitlist online at electricplayhouse.com.

Be Greater Than Average offers STEM programming and teaches students about the technology of building robots, 3D printers, drones, and other technologies while also emphasizing project management skills. To view a list of available courses, visit begreaterthanaverage.org.