Battle of the Salsas, Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge at state fair is back

Photo courtesy of the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Battle of the Salsas and the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge are back at the state fair this year. The Battle of the Salsas goes next Saturday, Sept. 11 in the Agriculture building courtyard.

The first 150 people there serve as judges. They’ll receive salsa, a bag of tortilla chips, and a ballot. The green chile cheeseburger contest goes down Monday, Sept. 13 at 12 p.m.

A panel of judges including KRQE’s morning anchor David Romero will choose which restaurant wins. Fairgoers are encouraged to watch the burger challenge take place. Visit the state fair’s website to learn more.