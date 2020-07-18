Battle of the Badges happening this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police officers and firefighters are battling head to head to see who can donate the most blood.

It’s all part of the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive. It’s happening at Expo New Mexico and Cottonwood Mall this weekend.

“It’s really a way to help us bridge the gap between the need we see in the summertime and the supply,” says Drew Sharpless of Vitalant, one of the organizers of the event. “So far, yesterday was a little light, but today is looking much better and hopefully, we can get a lot of people to come out tomorrow, on Sunday, and fill it up out here.”

They say they’re taking extra care to make sure the event is COVID-safe. All blood donations will also be tested for COVID-antibodies, free of charge.