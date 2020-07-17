Battle of the Badges Blood Drive takes place at Cottonwood Mall, EXPO New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Battle of the Badges kicked off its blood drive in Albuquerque on Friday, July 17. This weekend, residents can donate blood and vote for your favorite first responder in the friendly competition.

The blood drive will be held at EXPO New Mexico and Cottonwood Mall Friday through Sunday, July 19. If you’d like to donate, you’re asked to make an appointment online.

Friday’s event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m. All donors will recieve a free limited edition Battle of the Badges t-shirt and will get to vote for their favorite first responder.

Donors will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The results of the test will be available in a secure online donor account 10 to 14 days after your donation.