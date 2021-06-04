Gear up: Battle Bots League is in the Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who doesn’t love a good robot battle? Be Greater Than Average is now offering a Battle Bots program that consists of leagues, camps, and public events. There is something for everyone. Be Greater Than Average CEO Dr. Shelly Gruenig provides details on how the public can join in, as well as showing a fun demonstration.

The Battling Bots League is an augmented-reality game-playing experience for kids, adults, and the whole family. The league works by participants picking and accessorizing your robot. You can then square off in matches against competitors and their bots. Teams that participate each week during the 4-week inaugural season will have more chances to win. The season will culminate with a final event where those at the top of the leaderboard in each category will have a chance to win the overall competition.

Spacing is limited. Due to COVID-19, the leagues will begin and continue in alignment with public health orders. Sign up today at electricplayhouse.com/bots.

