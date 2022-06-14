ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is bringing back its youth basketball program at the Westside Community Center. The Teen 3 on 3 program will be held Friday nights from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting July 1.

It’s for 11-19-year-olds and runs through Aug. 12. Registration is free and can be done at the center. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Registration is completely free and can be done on-site at the center. For questions, contact Ashley Gutierrez at (505) 314-0465 or argutierrez@bernco.gov.