Barriers put up along ART lanes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the warnings, a lot of drivers have continued to make illegal turns across the ART lanes. So the City is putting up barriers.

Crews have already installed curbs down the middle of Central east of Old Coors. when the concrete cures, they will be painted yellow. The plan is also to install curbs between Tingley and Rio Grande, and between San Pedro and Washington.

The City says these areas proved to be the worst for illegal left turns. The project is costing close to $400,000.