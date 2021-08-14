Barrett House gets improvements thanks to FBI, families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the FBI were out at the Barrett House Saturday morning helping the foundation get some much-needed work done. Sixty-one members of the FBI and their families helped with landscaping and other maintenance work around the shelter.

With the pandemic, the Barrett House hasn’t allowed volunteers on the grounds for the last 18 months. According to the director of development, Robyn Hill, the work done Saturday will save the foundation thousands of dollars that can instead go towards the women and families they help.

“Really, it’s just us giving back to the community. We’re in your community every day, we’re at the grocery store, we’re at your shopping mall. Here’s an opportunity for us to show that we really care about making a difference within the city, not just because of what our job is but what we actually believe in as people,”

The foundation also runs five housing programs that support 70 households within the city with rental assistance.