ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller gave the State of the City Address. During the Address, protesters showed up at Railyards to spread their message.

The protest was held by the Barelas Neighborhood Association and People’s Housing Project. They said the city is hurting their residential area, and locals are being priced out of their neighborhoods.

The protesters called for change and mentioned a potential development in the area will price out families that have lived there for decades.

“This is one of the original areas of Albuquerque. All of the residents here have roots here, and we want to stay here. We want to afford to stay here. We don’t want to be pushed out by wealthy developers,” said resident Crystal Garcia.

The City of Albuquerque has estimated there is a shortage of about 30,000 housing units.