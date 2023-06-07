ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Barelas Park is officially open to the public with big improvements after a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier Wednesday.

Renovations started in February 2021 at a cost of $1.6 million Work on the park was not always smooth. In fact, the city split the project into two phases when construction costs skyrocketed.

New features to the park include a recycled playground from the BioPark and multi-sport courts with graphics that feature key elements of the Barelas area.

The city estimates phase two will cost up to $800,000 but will not start until they have sufficient funds.