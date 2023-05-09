ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit is offering a way to get acquainted with one of Albuquerque’s oldest neighborhoods.

“Homewise” gave a presentation Tuesday afternoon to introduce the “Barelas History Project.” The plan is to preserve the history and culture of the neighborhood just south of Downtown along the Rail Yards.

The project includes a walking tour of 20 sites around the neighborhood, which became a hub during the railroad boom of the late 19th century.

Barelas was also home to the original Route 66 before the road was rerouted along Central Avenue.

There is also a website where people can add their own photos and stories as well as an oral history project featuring long-time residents. The project officially launches next month.