ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Barelas residents have decided on the final designs for a major makeover on the front door of their neighborhood. It will start with the gateway at 4th and Coal welcoming people to the Barelas neighborhood. “This is about connectivity, and trying to connect with the other surrounding points of interests and destinations in the downtown, the rail trail, with the zoo. With our own downtown and what not,” said Keith Romero, Barelas Community Coalition.

About a hundred community members weighed in and voted on the design. “It’s been an inclusive group of stakeholders in the corridor who have been part of everything from palette, color schemes, and making it inclusive with what we have got going on down there, because we have quite a bit of beautiful artisans,” said Romero.

The project will also include a raised intersection at Stover and Santa Fe. Residents also selected a color palette, new street furniture, and accent paving as well as new lighting. With all the details decided, they hope to start the project at the beginning of the year. The project was paid for with capital outlay funding.