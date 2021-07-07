Barbie doll art display outside an Albuquerque home draws mixed reactions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque‘s Code Enforcement and Police were called to a home near the University of New Mexico after people were complaining about a bizarre display of Barbie dolls in their neighbor’s yard. The homeowner calls the interesting display of Barbie dolls, art; Others are calling it vulgar.

“The Barbies and bondage I call it,” said the homeowner and artist, David, who did not want to give his last name. He didn’t want to show his face but he did want to show off his collection of Barbies hanging off his front wall. “I’ve had a lot of time looking at people wearing masks and I was taking telephoto pictures of the people wearing masks,” said David.

David said the display is not a political statement but a statement about the pandemic. Taping glass on the Barbie’s face as a mask, sticking nails into the side of their arms where the vaccine goes, and he said the red paint, highlights medical pain and issues from the vaccine. “All of my art is about truth versus lies,” said David.

However, that’s not all, David’s front yard is full of computers, TVs and other electronics with the word ‘lies’ painted on them and signs hanging from a tree. One reads “NM Slave State.” Not everyone is a fan of David’s work.

“I really do find it inappropriate for my children and for myself also,” said a neighbor named Antonio who did not want to show his face or use his last name. Antonio said his family doesn’t feel comfortable walking by the home because of the display. ‘I mean, I love art so any other type of art would be great but having naked dolls with masks laying on the sidewalk is not appropriate,” said Antonio.

“It’s definitely a little graphic but at the same time after thinking about it is you can go out there and find pieces of art that look like this even more explicit or graphic,” said neighbor Jett Vitali.

For other neighbors, they said it’s their neighbor’s freedom of expression. “This is something that a person can communicate their- how they feel about a certain topic through an artistic medium,” said Vitali.

A city code inspector did stop by the house to check it out but was told the display doesn’t violate code because it’s on private property. The city also added that it’s a form of free speech. The city said they’ve received three different complaints a few years ago regarding another art display David had made.