Baracutanga blends Latin music with love of New Mexico United in ‘Somos Unidos’ music video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) -The band Baracutanga wrote a song for New Mexico United which was well received and now, there’s a music video for the song which was filmed at an actual United match.

Band members Jackie Zamora, Micah Hood, and Carlos Noboa visit the set to discuss the video and how you can catch a preview of it this weekend. Trombonist Micah explains that the band was inspired by the atmosphere of United’s games and wanted to create something that mixed their unique South and North American fusion of music with their love of the team.

“I think we all had agreed, man this is one of the coolest things that has happened to our state. Just to be able to feel united as a team, to have something, a commonality like that. Everybody loves soccer in New Mexico, we thought ‘you know what, I feel like we should write a song’,” said lead vocalist Jackie.

Baracutanga’s song “Somos Unidos” is produced both in Spanish and English while the band decided to film their music video with Spanish lyrics. The band was able to collaborate with United fans and the official supporter group of New Mexico United, The Curse, to film the video.

The music video will premiere the video for the general public at one of the first opening games of the season. New Mexico United’s first home game takes place on March 21, 2020.

Baracutanga will preview their video for “Somos Unidos” on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Starr Brothers Brewery in Albuquerque. For more information on the band, visit Baracutanga’s official website.