Bank of America’s Student Leaders Program provides young adults with skills to succeed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The goal of the Bank of America Student Leaders Summer Internship program is to create a diverse pipeline of community-minded young students with the leadership training skills needed for success in the workforce. New Mexico Market Manager Nikki Mitchell and student Nic Estrada visit the set to discuss the program.

The program connects over 300 high school juniors and seniors from nearly 100 communities to employment, skills development, and service. Nikki explains that the students are awarded paid summer internships with local nonprofits and participate in a national leadership summit held in Washington, D.C.

“Last year, Bank of America Student Leaders was brought to New Mexico where we ask two students to be a part of an internship with two local nonprofits here in the Albuquerque area. They work 35-hours a week, we’ll pay them $17 an hour, and on the eighth week, we send them to Washington D.C. for an all-expense-paid trip,” said Nikki.

Nic was one of the very first students in New Mexico to be part of last year’s program where he worked with the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico.

“It’s a great program that they run there. I was able to work with some of the kids that they serve and you know, those are some of the kids that need just a mentor, someone in their lives. I’m glad I was able to be that for them,” said Nic. “And also, that trip to Washington D.C., that was something that was truly stunning being able to work with all these like-minded people from across the country with other student leaders in the program.”

The Student Leaders Summit focuses on skill-building as well as creating a more civically engaged society.

Applications for the program will be open from November 4, 2019, through January 31, 2020. To apply for the 2020 Student Leaders Program, visit Bank of America’s website.