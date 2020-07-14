Bank of America’s Student Leaders Program connects local young adults to paid summer internship experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bank of America supports young adults by connecting them to jobs, skill-building, and leadership development through its Student Leaders Program. Bank of America student leader, Marisa Brito-Lenert discusses the student program and all the good that comes from it.

Through the program, Bank of America connects over 300 high school juniors and seniors from nearly 100 communities to employment, skills development, and service. The students are awarded paid summer internships with local nonprofit organizations such as Boys and Girls Clubs of America and Habitat for Humanity and participate in a national leadership summit in Washington, D.C. As part of their Student Leader internship, each student is paid a $5,000 stipend.

This year, Marisa of Sandia Preparatory School and Alanah Ambriz of Los Lunas High School were selected as Student Leaders from New Mexico. They will participate alongside other Student Leaders virtually in sessions on the vital role nonprofits play in advancing community health and the importance of private partnerships to drive social change while building financial awareness.

Learn more about the Student Leaders Program and the eligibility criteria by visiting BankofAmerica.com. The application period for the 2020 Student Leader program is now closed but the 2021 application will open in November 2020.