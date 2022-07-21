ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bank of America’s Student Leaders Summer Internship program selects students who are highly involved in their community and are eager to make a difference. A paid internship that connects New Mexico youth to career-building opportunities.

Since 2004, Student Leaders has been part of Bank of America’s ongoing commitment to youth employment and economic mobility. The bank selects students who are highly involved in their community and are eager to make a real difference. Through their internship, the student leaders participate in a range of activities that they will be able to use in their endeavors within their community.

This summer, the students are working with Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum to help address community needs such as improving young New Mexicans’ educational and economic outcomes.

The application for 2023 Bank of America Student Leaders will open in mid-October. For more information visit their website.