ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Student Leaders Program at Bank of America Bank is a paid summer internship that connects New Mexico youth to career-building opportunities. They wanted to highlight a local high school student who spent this summer learning about how to serve her community through the Bank of America Student Leaders internship program.

The bank selects students who are involved in their community and want to make a difference. Through the internship, the students participate in a variety of activities that they will be able to use in the community.