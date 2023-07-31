ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bank of America is sharing some tips and resources for buying a home in today’s market. With rising inflation hitting renters hard, people may want to consider purchasing a home instead. But there are some things to keep in mind whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or just looking to move.

According to recent data from Bank of America, renters are currently taking a bigger hit from inflation than homeowners. Nationally, they have seen rent inflation jump from a 2% year-over-year increase in 2021 to 8.8% year-over-year in March 2023. For more information visit bankofamerica.com.