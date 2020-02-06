Bank of America, Fathers Building Futures partnership strives to reduce New Mexico recidivism rate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – While recidivism rates across the United States for those who have served their jail sentences has declined, the recidivism rate in New Mexico has been rising and has increased to 50%. Companies such as Bank of America offers programs that help support local organizations that are aiming to provide formerly incarcerated adults second chances to improve their futures.

Bank of America’s New Mexico Market President Paul Mondragon and Robert Gilbert from Albuquerque-based nonprofit Fathers Building Futures visit the set to discuss the organizations’ involvement in these programs. Paul explains that Bank of America is providing the nonprofit with a $25,000 grant.

“They’re helping these gentlemen who’re formerly incarcerated and you know, it’s tough when you get out and what are you going to do? It’s hard to get a job so Fathers Building Futures provides opportunity for them to learn skills, helps them with job training things along those lines,” said Paul. ” Bank of America’s purpose is to make financial lives better and so helping this population is something we’re very proud to do, they do great work.”

In New Mexico, one out of every 10 children has had a parent incarcerated. Studies show that these children are seven times more likely to become criminal offenders themselves, contributing to a multigenerational cycle of incarceration and poverty.

Fathers Building Futures is a nonprofit organization that provides fathers with on the job training in its custom woodshop. Their services are available to all eligible individuals regardless of race, gender, age, disability, or religion.

The organization fights to reduce recidivism rates by providing jobs to the formerly incarcerated. Three out of every four fathers in their program stay out of prison and stay employed, allowing them to provide for their families.

For more information on how to apply for a grant from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation visit Bank of America’s website.