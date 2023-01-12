ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Connecting New Mexico youth to career-building opportunities, is the mission behind Bank of America’s student leaders program a paid summer internship. This year is their second year partnering up with Explora for the internship.

High School juniors and seniors are eligible to apply. They will be working eight-week on a program that will allow the to do hands-on activities. They will also be working about 35 hours a week learning various aspects of non-profit and profit companies. In the Final week, they will go to Washington D.C with all expenses paid for and they will work with leaders of Bank of America and learn more about leadership.

If your student is interested they may apply to the Student Leaders Program through January 13 at www.bankofamerica.com/studentleaders.



