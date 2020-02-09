Balloon rally aims to celebrate balloon crews

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second-biggest balloon rally int he country made its way to Balloon Fiesta Park Saturday morning.

The Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally welcomed families and couples to check out the competition balloons’ special Valentine shapes. The rally is to celebrate crews on all hot air balloons and for all the hard work that is put in. They also gave out a Crew of the Year award.

“Of course we love our pilots, but we love our crew too. Pilots can’t fly without their crew. We love to honor them at Friends and Lovers,” Special Events Coordinator Kathy Heffron said. The free event will also be going on Sunday and balloons launch at eight in the morning.