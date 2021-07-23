Balloon Museum’s new exhibit celebrates balloon launch directors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Balloon Museum will soon open up a new exhibit celebrating those who help balloons get off the ground. The All Black and White exhibit will open Thursday, July 29.

Several months ago the museum put out a call for artists for the exhibit. Now their work is being installed. It includes a handful of muralists including Carl Bautista, who was painting his mural on Friday.

Along with murals, the exhibit features photographs of the zebras at Balloon Fiesta. “It all started back in 1975, one of the earliest Balloon Fiestas when they had to pick a uniform. They went to a Sporting Goods store and it turned out the referee jerseys were on sale that day and this tradition was born,” said Nan Masland, Balloon Museum manager. The exhibit will be open for a year.