Balloon Museum opens new interactive exhibit with Explora and Electric Playhouse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Museum has a new interactive exhibit. The exhibit, called “Elevation Station” was created in part by the Electric Playhouse and Explora.

It includes several hands-on exhibits. One lets kids drive their own chase vehicle, racing to pick up balloons along the way.

Another will teach children how a hot air balloon works. This shows what it’s like to be inside a balloon. “This exhibit engages young people to understand the principles and the thrill of ballooning and we are really excited to get to share that with kids. We know that they learn best when they can get their hands involved when they can move around,” said Museum Manager Nan Masland.

