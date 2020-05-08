Balloon Museum offers early childhood education through ‘Stories in the Sky’ program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Museum is offering educational programming to children of all ages. One of these programs is for early childhood education.

The Balloon Museum’s Curator of Education Anita Fernandes discusses the “Stories in the Sky” program and what makes it such a great program. The program is offered every Wednesday at the museum, however, the museum is currently temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the closure, the “Stories in the Sky” program will be available live on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. online through Facebook. The program focuses on balloon themed stories and activities.

“We do a weekly theme, so in the past we’ve done hot air balloons, we did spring, trees, Earth Day, outer space, yesterday we did Mother’s Day. Now, we’re starting a new series on animals, the next week we’ll be doing baby animals and then we’ll get into types of animals so we’ll do a segment on mammals and focus on chimpanzees, then we’ll do another segment on mammals and focus on bears, and we’ll carry that theme into June, insects, birds, amphibians, reptiles,” said Fernandes. “And of course we’ll do Father’s Day in June as well.”

Maryse Lapierre is the museum’s storyteller and music educator for the “Stories in the Sky” program. Lapierre is expressive in her storytelling and engages children through her use of music and sign language in the program.

