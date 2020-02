ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Museum held the New Mexico Street Food and Beer Festival Saturday.

Guests could experience samples of unlimited craft beer from dozens of regional breweries. There were also snacks from multiple food vendors and trucks offering authentic New Mexican food.

“Obviously we want to showcase Albuquerque and everything we have to offer, like Marble, especially on a day like today,” vendor Alonzo Algorn said. All food and beer were from New Mexico companies.