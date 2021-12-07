Balloon Museum hosts STEAM nights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Museum is hosting a new monthly evening event for people of all ages. STEAM Nights will explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math themes related to ballooning.
There will be performances, demonstrations, and experiments. The entire museum will also be open for exploration all evening. The first one kicks off Saturday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Admission to the event is $6 for adults ($5 with New Mexico ID), $4 for seniors 65 and older, $3 for youth ages 6 to 17, and free for children under 5. For more information, visit the city of Albuquerque’s website.