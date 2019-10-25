Balloon Museum hosts ‘Boo-lloon Mania’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Lots of costumed creatures will head out Friday to the Balloon Museum as it hosts its annual Boo-lloon Mania.

The free, family-friendly event offers a safe way for families to celebrate Halloween. Kids will be able to carve pumpkins, decorate Boo-luminarias and of course, lots of trick-or-treating.

Guests can also compete in the costume contest during a Doggie Pet Parade. Musical guest Spookulele and food vendor Conchita’s Creations will also be at the event.

The fun kicks off Friday afternoon starting at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

