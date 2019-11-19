Balloon Museum hosts annual Paper Takes Flight event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public School students got to be balloonists for the day.

The Balloon Museum hosted its annual Paper Takes Flight event. The Explorium sends paper balloon making kits and lessons to classrooms throughout APS every year.

Once they’ve made their balloons, kids get to watch them fly. Officials say the first balloon flight was in a balloon manufactured out of paper which is how the idea for the event came about.

“Being the balloon capital of the world, this is just another extension of celebrating the Montgolfier brothers who built the first tissue paper balloon,” said Bill Taylor, president of the Balloon Explorium.

Experts say the project gives kids a lesson on ballooning through teamwork and physics.