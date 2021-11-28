Balloon museum holiday market celebrates 7th year

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local art vendors are encouraging people to look locally for Christmas gifts this year. The International Balloon Museum held its annual holiday market Sunday for people to get a chance at early Christmas shopping.

Story continues below

One art studio owner says that keeping money local is the best way to support the arts in the area. “Shopping locally just really puts money in the hands of local Albuquerque artisans, and then Albuquerque artisans put it back into the hands of other artisans or restaurants, so it just helps build our local economy,” she said.

This is the seventh year the balloon museum has held its holiday market.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES