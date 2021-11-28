Balloon museum holiday market celebrates 7th year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local art vendors are encouraging people to look locally for Christmas gifts this year. The International Balloon Museum held its annual holiday market Sunday for people to get a chance at early Christmas shopping.

One art studio owner says that keeping money local is the best way to support the arts in the area. “Shopping locally just really puts money in the hands of local Albuquerque artisans, and then Albuquerque artisans put it back into the hands of other artisans or restaurants, so it just helps build our local economy,” she said.

This is the seventh year the balloon museum has held its holiday market.