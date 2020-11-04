Balloon Museum Foundation announces inaugural fine art exhibition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A total of 99.7 million votes had been cast during the early voting period in the United States, but what about the first-time voters on Election Day?

Andres Uribe voted in person for the first time in New Mexico. He became a U.S. citizen in 2018 and would've preferred to vote earlier, but had to wait due to paperwork. The political science major said he wanted to exercise his right to vote. "I think the United States is going through a difficult time," Uribe said. "I got here in 2011 and I remember seeing the people in this country more united, but the last four years has everybody fighting each other. We need to come together to make a change."