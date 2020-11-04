Balloon Museum Foundation announces inaugural fine art exhibition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating hot air balloons is now on display at the Balloon Museum. The exhibit features artwork showcasing balloons in a variety of settings. They were selected as part of an international competition with a jury of artists and Balloon Museum leaders picking the best entries. It includes local and international artists. The exhibition runs through January.
