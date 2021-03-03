Balloon Museum exhibit celebrates women’s contributions to ballooning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – March is Women’s History Month and the Balloon Museum is celebrating with a new exhibit called “In their Words: Stories by Women on the Ground and in the Air”. It includes a mural featuring women who have made an impact in the ballooning world.

The exhibit also features Savanah Bradley, the youngest person to ever fly at Balloon Fiesta at the age of 14. There are also some interactive exhibits.

“So when you step into the space, you hear their stories, and the words are projected onto the ground in what we call dynamic typography,” said Museum Manager Nan Masland. The new exhibit opens to the public on Saturday, March 6.

You can reserve a time slot to visit the Balloon Museum online ahead of your visit.