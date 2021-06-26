Balloon museum events canceled due to fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Events tied to Saturday’s public opening of Elevation Station at the Balloon Museum have been postponed out of respect for the ballooning community and the people impacted by the fatal hot air balloon crash Saturday morning. The scheduled performance by Le Chat Lunatique is expected to happen at a later date.
The balloon museum, including Elevation Station, did stay open until 5:00 p.m. News 13 crews saw plenty of crowds excited for the youth exhibit featuring interactive games with project mapping, touch tables, and other hands-on activities.