Balloon museum events canceled due to fatal crash

(iSeeCars) - The top 10 longest-kept cars that original owners keep for at least 15 years are exclusively Japanese models and predominantly Toyotas, according to a new study by iSeeCars.com. The automotive research firm analyzed over 660,000 cars from the 1981-2005 model years sold in 2020 to determine which cars owners are most likely to keep for at least 15 years. Among the top 10 models, Toyota accounts for seven, while Honda has two and Subaru has one.

“Japanese vehicles, especially Toyota and Honda, are known for their reliability and durability and attract practical consumers who want vehicles that can be kept on the road as long as possible,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “Drivers are more likely to hold onto cars that they know they can rely on and don’t require a great deal of expensive maintenance.”