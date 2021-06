ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are coming up on National Hot Air Balloon Day, and the Balloon Museum is inviting the public to a weekend-long celebration. “Balloons in June” features local food and music, as well as of course balloon displays.

The Museum Shoppe also partnered with businesses along the Alameda Corridor, including Pinon Coffee and Santa Fe Brewing on special packages promoting balloon interest and local beverages. The event runs Friday through Sunday.