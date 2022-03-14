ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Museum is celebrating women in ballooning this month. The museum is continuing its monthly STEAM nights. Visitors can tour the exhibit and hear stories from women who have piloted balloons all around the world.

The event will include an aerial performance by Airdance New Mexico, live music, a food truck, and activities. There will also be a balloon glow by the local women ballooning group, Chicks Fly. It’s happening Saturday from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. Visit the city’s website for more information.