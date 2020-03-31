Balloon Museum announces new Balloon Fiesta exhibition, asks public for photos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Museum has announced plans to unveil a new, permanent Balloon Fiesta exhibition. This exhibition will honor the festival and aims to capture the spirit and history of the Fiesta through an immersive experience.

This will include a digital timeline, artifacts, visuals, virtual reality, and scale models of balloons. Balloon Museum leaders had previously invited the public to share personal photos from past years at the Balloon Fiesta.

These photos will be part of a mosaic in an interactive digital timeline. The public can share up to five, copyright-free family images to fiestaphotos@cabq.gov.

The photos should be scanned as JPEGS at 300 dpi and should include the estimated year the image was taken as the name of the file. This permanent exhibition will be unveiled during the Balloon Fiesta’s 50th celebration in 2021.