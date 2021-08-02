Balloon landing sites to be considered at Monday city council

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council is expected to accept the recommendations of the Balloon Landing Task Force Monday evening. The final report lays out options for potential landing sites.

Options include buying property for landing balloons. One of the biggest properties being considered is a 91-acre plot on the southwest corner of Osuna near the North Diversion Channel – they could also buy several smaller properties.

Another option is improving parking lots where balloons can land which includes installing shorter light poles to avoid collisions. A fourth and cheaper option is expanding the X Marks the Spot program, which involves property owners putting an X on their property, allowing balloonists to land there.

The report says any combination of these can also be considered.

