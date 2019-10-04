Balloon Fiesta to feature its first-ever haunted house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – October is for hot air balloons and haunted houses, and this year, you’ll get to experience both at Balloon Fiesta.

The kids’ zone at Balloon Fiesta Park will have everything from inflatables to carnival rides and the first-ever haunted house. The new attraction called “Monster Mayhem” is sponsored by Amazing Jumps.

Anyone brave enough to enter will be met by Frankenstein, a wolfman and more.

“We have some nice scares. It’s not gonna be too over the top. We want to make sure this is a family-friendly kind of event,” Daniel Casias said.

The haunted house will cost $15 to get in.