Balloon Fiesta releases 2020 official serigraph poster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There won’t be a Balloon Fiesta this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, they will still be releasing this year’s official serigraph poster. Balloon Fiesta Merchandise Manager Lisa Mulder discusses the release.

The third in its series, and leading up to the 50th event, the 2020 poster tells the next part of Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner’s Balloon Fiesta story. The Looney Tunes characters have also been made available to appear on other collectible items.

You can now purchase the official signed poster and other items in the Balloon Fiesta’s online gift shop.

