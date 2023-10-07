ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday is day one of the 2023 Balloon Fiesta. The pilots briefing took place at 6 a.m. Saturday morning and officials raised the green flag.

Balloons will take off Saturday morning. The Albuquerque Box weather pattern looks to be very promising for Mass Ascension this morning with relatively calm northerly winds at the surface and southerly winds aloft. Temperatures are in the low 50s across the metro with cooler air in the mid 30s to upper 40s across northern New Mexico and milder temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s across southern New Mexico.