Balloon Fiesta Park hosts drive-in movies, concerts and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta Park is giving families a way to get out and enjoy public events in a COVID-conscious way. The park is hosting a drive-in series including movies, concerts and sports watch parties with some of the proceeds going to the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Relief Fund. People can stay in their cars or tailgate as long as they stay withing appropriately distanced zones.

There will be food trucks and classic movie snacks on hand and later in the season organizers plan to bring in local craft breweries. Ticket prices are per car with a max of five people per car. The series kicks off Thursday with the 1996 family comedy Space Jam. To buy tickets or for more information, click here.