Balloon Fiesta park drive-in to screen new releases this holiday season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Watching a new movie in the theater may not be possible for awhile, so an Albuquerque drive-in is hoping to be the next best thing. It’s been months since New Mexicans have been able to go the movies. “There is a huge difference though, watching a movie with an audience,” says Steven Gould.

It’s an experience that many are missing. “I appreciate watching films with other people,” Gould says. While there are plenty of streaming options, “shared laughter is better than solo laughter,” Gould says.

A handful of drive-in movies have popped up across the state showing classic feature films but this weekend, the drive-in at Balloon Fiesta Park is screening something brand new, Vince Vaughn’s new comedy film, ‘Freaky.’ “I think we are the first to get a first-run film, [that] is amazing. This movie Freaky was originally supposed to come out last month and they pushed it and pushed it and now, it’s here,” says projectionist Kyle Minnick.

And they aren’t stopping there, Wonder Woman 1984 will be the Christmas feature and they’ll be showing Croods 2 in just a couple of weeks for Thanksgiving. “Once we knew these new releases were coming up and they were actually still going to come out, Allen started contacting some studios, started making some deals to get us to let us be able to play them,” Minnick says.

And they plan to bring in even more new films to the drive-in, next year. The city tells us the company that organizes the drive-in pays $700 each day they host an event. Tickets for the drive-in start at $25 and can cost up to $75.