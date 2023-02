After a short delay due to weather, balloons were allowed to go up on day 5 of the Balloon Fiesta (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is now accepting applications for various roles in this year’s fiesta. People can now apply to become volunteers, zebras (launch directors), vendors, or artisans.

Deadlines vary between the different roles but officials say the sooner the application is put in, the better the chance it will be accepted. People can apply on the official Balloon Fiesta website.