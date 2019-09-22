Balloon Fiesta heightens security ahead of this year’s event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Balloon Fiesta officials are set to address added security changes. This comes as organizers prepare for the thousands set to attend the event.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that for the first time, guests will have to walk through a metal detector. In addition, each bag will be thoroughly checked by security.

Balloon officials tell the Journal, the added security measures are in the wake of tragic events that have taken place across the country. Officials will announce all the changes Sunday afternoon.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates.