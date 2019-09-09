Balloon Fiesta gives volunteers hands-on training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Balloon Fiesta is less than a month away and volunteers are getting prepared to help the thousands of visitors. One unique part of their training includes a crash course in piloting.

In less than a month hundreds of thousands of people and hundreds of hot air balloons of all colors and shapes will pack Balloon Fiesta Park. But there’s another group in the crowd that often doesn’t get much recognition, the more than 1,000 volunteers.

“When I retired, I moved down here and said ‘oh, let me volunteer for the fiesta,'” said Nancy Reynosa, a second year volunteer.

They’re trained to help the experience for tourists and locals alike. Sunday morning, many of those volunteers got an exclusive lesson in piloting. They learn the basics of hot air balloons, from the size, to how pilots control it during flight.

“It is helpful for them to know just a little bit for when our guests ask a question,” said Dick Rice, the Pilot of the Fiesta Balloon.

Dick Rice says he fell in love with ballooning decades ago, when he was volunteering, then in 1978 he became a pilot himself.

Balloon Fiesta still needs more volunteers. To learn more about how to become a Balloon Fiesta volunteer, click here.