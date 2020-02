ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just how big of an impact does the Balloon Fiesta have on Albuquerque?

An almost $187 million dollar impact according to new numbers. That money comes from everything from hotels, restaurants and shopping.

The economic survey also reveals about 71 percent and the 866,000 visitors were from out of state. This year’s fiesta is scheduled for October 3 to 11.