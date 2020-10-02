Balloon Fiesta Fives gives a drone’s perspective of fiesta park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s incredibly disappointing New Mexicans won’t get to experience Balloon Fiesta in person this year. However, organizers are doing everything they can to bring that annual fiesta magic to the Duke City.

Enter Balloon Fiesta Fives. It’s a series of videos that feature never before seen footage from the only drones allowed at Balloon Fiesta. Jesse Sansom is the founder and chief pilot of Colibri Media House and says the project will feature 18 five-minute episodes that will premiere every day the Balloon Fiesta was supposed to happen in 2020.

Sansom says for a photographer, working on this was a dream come true. “I doubt I will ever point a camera at something that can come close to the beauty of Fiesta,” he said. “Except for maybe my new son, I doubt that I’m ever going to have something as delightful to film.”

Nine of the episodes will be posted on the Balloon Fiesta’s various online platforms, the other nine will be posted on the Balloon Fiesta Five’s website.