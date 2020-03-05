Balloon Fiesta exhibit for 50th anniversary needs your photos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta is taking flight in a new exhibit.

To celebrate the Balloon Fiesta’s 50th Anniversary next year, the Balloon Museum is creating a new interactive exhibit. It will take visitors on an immersive experience, that highlights its rich history and spirit.

“This will be an immersive and interactive exhibit where people can view artifacts as well as experience Balloon Fiesta in an immersive experience,” said Nan Masland, Manager of the Balloon Museum.

Museum officials are also asking the public to be a part of the exhibit. They want you to send in five family photos from past Balloon Fiestas. More information is available on their website.