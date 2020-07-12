Balloon Fiesta drive-in continues this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drive-in movies continue to show Sunday nights at Balloon Fiesta Park. Avengers: End Game is playing Sunday night with gates opening at 7 p.m.
Food trucks are expected to be on site. Organizers say it’s a way to lift local’s spirits during this tough time. Ticket information and schedule are available on the drive-in’s website.
