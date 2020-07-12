News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Heat wave continues throughout state

Balloon Fiesta drive-in continues this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drive-in movies continue to show Sunday nights at Balloon Fiesta Park. Avengers: End Game is playing Sunday night with gates opening at 7 p.m.

Food trucks are expected to be on site. Organizers say it’s a way to lift local’s spirits during this tough time. Ticket information and schedule are available on the drive-in’s website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss